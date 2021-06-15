Grilled lobster and romaine sensation salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sensation Salad is a favorite of the South. We jazzed it up here by grilling romaine hearts and topping it with lobster. For beautiful grill marks, make sure your lettuce is very dry before grilling. Now go and impress your family and guests with this great recipe!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Sensation Dressing:

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

1 clove garlic, peeled and mashed

2 tbsps balsamic vinegar

salt and black pepper to taste

Ingredients for Salad:

1 lobster, split into halves lengthwise

2 romaine hearts, halved lengthwise, rinsed and patted dry

½ cup grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

½ cup grated Romano cheese

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese

¾ cup Sensation Dressing (see above)

Method:

In a small glass jar with lid, combine all ingredients for dressing. Cover with lid and shake vigorously to mix well. Place salad dressing in refrigerator and allow to sit 24 hours for flavors to incorporate. However, dressing may be used immediately as well. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Lightly grease with nonstick cooking spray. Place romaine halves, cut-side down, onto grill pan. Cook 1–2 minutes or until grill marks form. Set aside. Add lobster to grill pan, meat-side down, and cook 1–2 minutes or until cooked through and firm. Carefully remove meat from shell then slice. When ready to serve, shake dressing well to incorporate. Place romaine, grilled-side up, onto a serving platter. Top with lobster meat, tomatoes, onion and parsley. Evenly sprinkle Romano and blue cheeses over then drizzle with dressing. Serve immediate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.