EBR provides sandbag locations ahead of expected heavy rains

East Baton Rouge Parish has sand and sandbags for those who need them.
East Baton Rouge Parish has sand and sandbags for those who need them.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the potential of heavy rainfall due to the disturbed weather in the southern Gulf of Mexico that could move toward the Louisiana coast, East Baton Rouge Parish has sand and sandbags available for those worried about flooding.

LOCATIONS:

  • BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds - 16072 Airline Highway
  • BREC Alsen Park - 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
  • BREC Cadillac Street - 6117 Cadillac Street
  • BREC Doyles Bayou Park - 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
  • BREC Flannery Road Park - 801 S Flannery Road
  • BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park- 1702 Gardere Lane
  • BREC Lovett Road Park - 13443 Lovett Road (Due to construction, sand has been moved to the back parking lot)
  • BREC Memorial Stadium - 1702 Foss Street

This story will be updated if additional locations are made available.

