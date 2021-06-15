EBR provides sandbag locations ahead of expected heavy rains

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the potential of heavy rainfall due to the disturbed weather in the southern Gulf of Mexico that could move toward the Louisiana coast, East Baton Rouge Parish has sand and sandbags available for those worried about flooding.

RELATED: Tropical system could bring heavy rain this weekend

LOCATIONS:

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds - 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park - 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street - 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park - 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park - 801 S Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park- 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park - 13443 Lovett Road (Due to construction, sand has been moved to the back parking lot)

BREC Memorial Stadium - 1702 Foss Street

This story will be updated if additional locations are made available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.