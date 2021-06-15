DA agrees to review Dontrunner Robinson’s death during police raid

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office will “look at any and all information that’s out there” related to the 2013 death of Dontrunner “Trun” Robinson during a raid by Baton Rouge Police Department narcotics detectives.

Dontrunner “Trun” Robinson (WAFB)

The news comes the day after family members said they want the case reopened because of additional injuries mentioned in the autopsy. Robinson died after reportedly swallowing drugs while BRPD narcotics detectives carried out a search warrant at a house on Flag Street.

Several graphic photos of Robinson taken after he died were shared online over the weekend. They appear to show heavy bruising on his head, neck, shoulders, and chest believed to be a result of blunt force leading family members to question how he died.

Family members said they saw the photos for the first time Friday, June 11, 2021.

NAACP named Sgt. Drew White as the officer who allegedly beat Robinson during the search. White’s name is listed on the police report as an officer involved in the search but The Advocate reports White was cleared of wrongdoing after an internal investigation into the Flag Street incident. White was reassigned to uniform patrol following a separate internal investigation of the BRPD narcotics unit.

The family’s representing attorney, Ron Haley, said charges could only be filed by the district attorney’s office. He added the officer’s bill of rights won’t allow BRPD to take this specific case to court.

Officer Jeremiah Ardoin, who was charged as part of the misconduct investigation but was not part of the Flag Street search, has reportedly been cooperating with investigators since resigning and has been blowing the whistle on other wrong-doings within the department.

Ardoin is said to have tipped off BRPD about internal jokes within the narcotics division and called out Sgt. White for his alleged involvement. According to The Advocate, detectives dubbed the incident, “The Flag Street Massacre.”

