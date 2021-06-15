Ask the Expert
COVID-19 healthcare worker uses dead patient’s bank card to buy vending machine snacks

Ayesha Basharat was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.(West Midlands Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM England (Gray News) - A healthcare assistant working on a COVID-19 ward pleaded guilty in court earlier this month to using a dead patient’s bank card to buy snacks from a hospital vending machine.

According to the West Midlands Police Department, Ayesha Basharat took an 83-year-old woman’s card after she died at Heartlands Hospital Jan. 24.

Police say Basharat used the stolen bank card just 17 minutes after the patient died. Basharat was arrested Jan. 28 when she tried to use the card at the hospital again during her shift.

The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.
The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.(West Midlands Police Department)

The healthcare worker initially told police she found the card on the floor and it got “muddled up” with her own card.

Basharat admitted in court last week to theft and fraud by false representation. She was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.

“This was an abhorrent breach of trust and distressing for the victim’s family,” said investigating officer DC Andrew Snowdon. “They were having to come to terms with the death of a loved one from Covid when they found the bank card missing – and then of course the realization that the card was taken by someone who should have been caring for her.”

