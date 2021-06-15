Action Jackson: Rental moratorium coming to an end

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The CDC moratorium that stopped some evictions during the pandemic ends June 30 but there is help for those still facing financial hardships.

A representative with the governor’s office said more than 18,000 renters have qualified to receive aid through Louisiana’s emergency rental assistance program so far. The state has paid close to $8 million to help folks pay their rent. Ascension, Iberville, and Livingston parishes are three of the biggest recipients in the Capital area.

East Baton Rouge is not included on the list because it is one of seven parishes with a separate rental assistance program from the state. According to the mayor’s office, 3,000 renters have qualified and more than $550,000 in aid has gone out.

There is still time to apply for rental assistance. It is important to note that people living in East Baton Rouge must go through the parish’s program. They cannot qualify for state rental aid. CLICK HERE or call 529-0504 to apply.

For those in the Capital region outside of EBR, CLICK HERE to apply for rental assistance.

Evictions are expected to spike once the moratorium ends. The EBR mayor’s office said it is working with the court system on an eviction diversion program. Leaders are teaming with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services to help renters facing eviction due to non-payment of rent during the pandemic.

