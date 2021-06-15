Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021

NOTE: This is a stock photo.
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (KSLA) - A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car in New Iberia on Monday, June 14, KATC reports.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, which happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. Deputies were called out to the 700 block of Fox Road and found the boy inside, KATC says.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

KidsandCars.org says this incident marks the first such death in Louisiana in 2021. The organization goes on to say Louisiana ranks 6th in the nation for child hot car deaths, with 41 reported since 1993.

“About 56% of hot car deaths are the result of children being unknowingly left in vehicles and about 26% get in on their own and become trapped,” said Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Car Safety. “This is a danger that every parent and caregiver must take seriously. It has happened to the most loving, responsible, and attentive parents.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD units (Source: WAFB)
Two dead after 18-wheeler crashes into car on I-12
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Elderly woman dies following crash involving fire truck in Denham Springs
A driver is dead and two people were injured in a crash at the intersection of North 19th...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash believed to involve driver running red light
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms; 2 other features to track
The unsolved death of 38-year-old Billie Washington has brought tremendous heartache to the...
Family of Billie Washington speaks out after his death

Latest News

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
Crawfish farmer captures video of huge snake
Gov. Edwards signs HB 652, reducing the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears...
Images: Sean Payton, Kevin James on set in Louisiana for ‘Bountygate’ Movie
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 15.
Tropical system could bring heavy rain this weekend