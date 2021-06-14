Ask the Expert
Two dead after 18-wheeler crashes into car on I-12

BRPD units (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a crash that left two people dead on I-12 early Saturday, June 12.

Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and a Volvo 18-wheeler were stopped on westbound I-12 between Millerville Road and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 1:55 a.m. Saturday due to a previous fatal traffic crash that occurred earlier on the roadway.

According to investigators, a 2009 Freightliner 18-wheeler crashed into the Malibu and then the Malibu subsequently crashed into the Volvo.

Police say both occupants of the Malibu, Sherdran Williams, 26, and Ivie Efferson, 24, both of Baton Rouge, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

