Help feed our kids during the Summer Food Drive

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is teaming up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for a Summer Food Drive during the month of June.

As summer begins, many children relying on free or reduced lunch during the school year no longer know where they may find their next meal.

Feeding America’s recent release of Map the Meal Gap shows Louisiana has the highest child food insecurity rate in the nation.

Countless children in Louisiana are facing food insecurity and now, with so many families still in crisis, this summer is even worse.

You can help during the hungriest time of the year for many children, by visiting brfoodbank.org or calling 225-359-9940 to donate.

Your donations will help feed families in 11 parishes.

