Five juveniles, including 13-year-old driver, arrested after fleeing from police in St. John Parish

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAPLACE (WVUE) -Five juveniles, all from LaPlace, were arrested Wednesday, June 9 after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop, according to the St. John Parish Sheirff’s Office.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the Riverlands subdivision in LaPlace in reference to a car in the neighborhood with several people suspected of pulling on door handles, attempting to burglarize vehicles.

Officers observed a vehicle fitting the description of the suspect vehicle roll through a stop sign.

Officers proceeded to initiate an investigatory stop using top lights and siren.

The driver, a 13-year-old female, refused to stop. Police say she ran through several stop signs and nearly lost control of the vehicle as it ran up street curbs.

Eventually, boxed in by officers, the teen stopped in the 500 block of Welham Loop.

Officers ordered the teens out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The juveniles complied and were apprehended without incident.

The juveniles, ages 16, 15 and 13, were arrested for curfew violation. In addition, the 13-year-old was booked with aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle (felony).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

