Family, NAACP calls for investigation into 2013 death during police raid

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of people formed a circle at Galvez Plaza over the weekend praying and calling for “Justice for Trun,” a man who died in 2013 during an encounter with Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) narcotics detectives.

The NAACP organized the rally alongside family members of Dontrunner “Trun” Robinson.

He died after reportedly swallowing drugs while BRPD narcotics detectives carried out a search warrant at a house on Flag Street.

A cause of death report from 2013 concluded “no foul play” was detected, but family members want the case reopened because of additional injuries mentioned on the autopsy.

Several graphic photos of Robinson taken after he died were shared online over the weekend. They appear to show heavy bruising on his head, neck, shoulders and chest believed to be a result of blunt force leading family members to question how he died.

Robinson’s wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit back in 2014 claiming BRPD officers beat him during the search.

NAACP named Sgt. Drew White as the officer who allegedly beat Robinson during the search. White was reassigned to uniform patrol following a separate internal investigation of the BRPD narcotics unit.

9News Investigators’ Scottie Hunter has filed a number of investigative reports into claims of misconduct within the BRPD narcotics unit.

Officer Jeremiah Ardoin, who was charged as part of the misconduct investigation but was not part of the Flag Street search, has reportedly been cooperating with investigators since resigning and has been blowing the whistle on other wrong-doings within the department.

Ardoin is said to have tipped off BRPD about internal jokes within the narcotics division. According to The Advocate, detectives dubbed the incident “The Flag Street Massacre.”

Robinson’s family members are asking city and state leaders to take action against those involved in what they’re calling a cover-up of the events leading to Dontrunner Robinson’s death.

WAFB reached out to the NAACP. They are expected to release a statement Monday afternoon.

