Family of Billie Washington speaks out after his death

WILSON, La. (WAFB) - The unsolved death of 38-year-old Billie Washington has brought tremendous heartache to the family who is speaking out for the first time. Kara Spears and the rest of her family have spent the last few days struggling to cope with the recent death of her brother.

“Not even knowing what happened to him, how he died...like did anybody try to help him or...you know we don’t have those answers”, said Spears.

Washington’s body was found floating under this bridge along LA-19 in Wilson. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us they’re investigating his death as a homicide.

RELATED: Authorities identify body found under bridge as missing Zachary man

“My mom, that was her only son...and he would talk to her several times a day. My sister, he lived with her and she can hardly even stay at her own house because she’s used to him being there”, said Spears.

Billie’s death, has left his 9-year-old son Brayden devastated, and desperate for answers, as to what happened to his dad.

“When we ask his son how he’s doing, the first question that he asks is have y;all found who killed my dad...and that’s every day”, said Spears.

Investigators are currently working on several leads, but say there are no suspects just yet.

“My brother hung around certain people, you know, the same people. And all of those people that he hung around nobody has even reached out to us and said we’re sorry for your loss, you know...is there anything I can do to help y’all or do y’all need anything? Nothing, none of his so-called friends I mean not one”, said Spears.

Spears says they live in a small community, where everybody knows each other. And that at this point she believes someone knows what happened to her brother, but is refusing to come forward.

“They just not talking. I don’t know if they’re scared or if they just want the police to figure it out on their own or whatever, but these are the same people that will see you in the street and say speak to you”, said Spears.

Billie may no longer physically be with his family, but his spot at the kitchen table will never be forgotten.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.