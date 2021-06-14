Elderly woman dies following crash involving fire truck in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Denham Springs Police Department say they are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed an elderly woman on Sunday, June 13.

Police say the crash happened late Sunday morning at the intersection of Pete’s Highway and Bay Street.

According to investigators, Cody Kahl, 23, of Denham Springs, was driving a Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 fire truck northbound on Pete’s Highway when the fire truck crashed into the back of a trailer.

The fire truck then crossed the centerline of the roadway and hit another vehicle in the southbound lane of Pete’s Highway, authorities say.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that was traveling southbound, Gail Rippel, 85, of Denham Springs, was taken to an area hospital where she later died from the injuries suffered in the crash.

Officials say Kahl was transported to a hospital and was subsequently released. The driver of the vehicle that was transporting the trailer refused medical attention at the scene.

Authorities say a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Kahl at the hospital, although impairment is not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation by the Denham Springs Police Department.

