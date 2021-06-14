Ascension debris pickup set to begin Wednesday

ASCENSION, La. (WAFB) - Citizens living in Ascension are tired of looking at the eye sores which is why parish leaders have finally decided to hire DRC Emergency Services to come in and scoop up the mess.

The company is set to begin moving construction and demolition debris related to the recent floods as soon as this week. Those who are looking to have their trash picked up should make sure they put it close enough to the road because debris crews cannot go onto private property to pick up.

DRC will only be picking up things like carpet, drywall, floorboards, mattresses, furniture, and other building materials. But kitchen appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, and dryers are considered “white goods” and need to be thrown away on your own.

You can dispose of any white goods at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center on Church Point Road Monday-Thursday.

“We spent two days, I went through this entire house and ripped up 15 inches of sheetrock all around the house”, said Ascension resident Christy Hames.

Hames has her own pile of debris and says she’s thankful that the parish is finally cleaning it up, but she’s more concerned about the water that’s been in her yard for almost two months.

“I would appreciate it if they would come pick up the debris. A lot of people I know have gotten dumpsters already because they just didn’t want it sitting in their yard. So that was going to be our next move if we hadn’t heard anything by the end of the week”, said Hames.

She said she spoke about her concerns at a recent town hall and even offered some solutions but was told it would be too expensive.

“I’m not understanding how it is economically sound for them to put five cuts in Alligator Bayou Road and then repair all the blacktop when you can find a permanent solution to drain that way to the Mississippi river”, said Hames.

Those who are looking to have their trash picked up should contact and register with the Citizens Service Center at (225)-450-1200.

