1 dead, 2 injured in crash believed to involve driver running red light

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one driver dead and sent his passenger to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver was also taken to the hospital.

According to BRPD, Lexis Felton, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Investigators said his injured passenger was also in the front seat.

Detectives said the 2006 Honda Accord he was driving on North 19th was hit on his side by a 2013 Cheverolet Impala on Florida. They added it is believed Felton ran the red light just before the crash.

Police said the driver of the Impala suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.