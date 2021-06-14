Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in crash believed to involve driver running red light

A driver is dead and two people were injured in a crash at the intersection of North 19th...
A driver is dead and two people were injured in a crash at the intersection of North 19th Street and Florida Boulevard.(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one driver dead and sent his passenger to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver was also taken to the hospital.

According to BRPD, Lexis Felton, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Investigators said his injured passenger was also in the front seat.

Detectives said the 2006 Honda Accord he was driving on North 19th was hit on his side by a 2013 Cheverolet Impala on Florida. They added it is believed Felton ran the red light just before the crash.

Police said the driver of the Impala suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in car crash on I-12 West
Teenager killed in shooting on Balis Drive, BRPD investigating
Futurecast for Sunday, June 13.
Strong to severe storms possible this evening
A BRPD unit was hit by a bullet on Saturday, June 12.
Bullet hits BRPD unit with officer inside
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Elderly woman dies following crash involving fire truck in Denham Springs

Latest News

BRPD units (Source: WAFB)
Two dead after 18-wheeler crashes into car on I-12
Sun Rally in downtown Baton Rouge, La. on over the weekend.
Family, NAACP calls for investigation into 2013 death during police raid
Five juveniles, including 13-year-old driver, arrested after fleeing from police in St. John Parish
Help feed area kids during a summer food drive.
Summer Food Drive needs donations