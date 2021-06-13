Tracking tropical trouble

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ve had our fair share of rain this month and this year, since the past few days have been dry, we’ve been hotter and more humid with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 13 (WAFB)

We have several possible rain-makers upcoming, beginning with today.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s, and a 40-50% chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

Nothing strong to severe is expected, and if we get rain, it should be brief, not a wash out. As for the upcoming work week forecast, we will have small to medium rain chances Monday through midweek, then the rest of the forecast will hinge on what happens in the Gulf.

We are currently monitoring an area of low pressure in the southern Gulf, which has a 40% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

It is expected to move north towards the Gulf coast and could adversely affect our local weather by the end of the week into next weekend.

Rain chances at the end of the ten day will likely change, so be weather aware the next week.

Stay safe and stay cool.

