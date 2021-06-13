Strong to severe storms possible this evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cluster of strong thunderstorms will be moving from Mississippi into southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of the local area, including metro Baton Rouge, under a Severe Thunder Storm Watch until 7 p.m. on Sunday. That timeframe could be extended if storms arrive later.

Severe weather watches for Sunday, June 13. (WAFB)

Severe weather threat (WAFB)

Outside of the Severe Thunder Storm Watch, a Marginal (1 out of 5) to Slight (2 out of 5) Risk for severe weather is in place. The main concern with storms late Sunday afternoon into the evening will be damaging winds of 50-70 mph.

We also could see isolated pockets of hail up to 1″ in diameter. This is not expected to be a widespread severe weather outbreak, but more of a localized threat.

Make sure to stay weather alert Sunday evening and seek shelter in a sturdy building if a warning is issued for your location.

