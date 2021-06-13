Ask the Expert
GAME NOTES: GM 2 of Super Regionals, LSU vs. Tennessee

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will look to avoid elimination from the NCAA Tournament and extend head coach Paul Mainieri’s career for at least one more game. LSU will take on the No. 3 national seed Tennessee Volunteers in game two of the Super Regionals at 2 p.m.

The Tigers have dropped four straight games to the Volunteers dating back to the regular season when Tennessee swept LSU back in March.

RELATED: Tigers fall to Volunteers 4-2 in game one of the Supers

The Volunteers won the first game of the Super Regionals on Saturday, June 12, 4-2 after LSU led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and then took advantage of some Tiger miscues that gave Tennessee three runs.

Right-hander Landon Marceaux will be on the bump for the Tigers in game two.

