24-year-old killed in car crash on I-12 West

By WAFB Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after a fatal car crash that happened on I-12 West June 11.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday night.

Police say the driver lost control of a 2012 Dodge Charger on I-12 West and crashed into a tree.

A passenger inside the car was ejected and died at the scene.

The passenger has been identified as Doneshia Burton, 24, police say.

The driver and two other passengers riding inside the vehicle received minor injuries during the crash.

Officials report this crash is under investigation.

