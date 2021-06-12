Weekend heat and humidity, Sunday storms; staying alert on the Tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend begins with some patchy fog and reduced visibility, which should resolve early on.

Saturday looks to be a dry and hot day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

Then for tonight, there is some disagreement between the computer models. Displayed is one model, the GRAF, which shows a quick-moving batch of thunderstorms moving through our area overnight, around midnight. The other models don’t show this, but it is a possibility.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 12 (WAFB)

As such, there will be a 20% chance of storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will have a 50% chance of scattered storms, definitely not a wash out, so your outdoor plans may still be okay.

Highs will again be in the low 90s with heat index readings in the upper 90s in the afternoon. We are still keeping our eyes on the tropics with two separate areas of low pressure, one in the eastern Pacific with a 40% chance of development, and one in the Atlantic with a 30% chance.

These systems could merge and move northward towards the Gulf coast.

