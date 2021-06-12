Ask the Expert
Teenager killed in shooting on Balis Drive, BRPD investigating

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old died in connection to a shooting on Balis Drive June 11.

According to a spokesperson with the department, officers were dispatched to a crash that occurred on East I-110 at Essen Lane around 11:34 p.m. Friday night.

Police say once on scene, officers found a man lying in a grassy area suffering from a gunshot injury and three others attempting to flee the scene on foot.

The individual lying in the grass was taken to a nearby hospital and two of the three individuals who were attempting to flee the scene were detained for questioning.

The two detained individuals were uncooperative, according to BRPD.

The victim, Cornell McDuffey, 18, later died from his injuries.

Detectives believe the individuals in the vehicle may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Balis Dr. right before the crash happened.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP)

