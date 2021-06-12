SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Feliciana Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been the week of the Tigers on Sportsline Summer Camp with Independence and Donaldsonville already. And we wrap up week four with the Tigers of East Feliciana.

The Tigers in 7-on-7 action here against Dutchtown Wednesday, June 9 starting things off right as junior Chandler Wilson makes an interception on the very first play.

East Feliciana is anxious to bounce back from an emotional blow to the way the season ended. The Tigers had qualified for the playoffs, but because of some positive COVID-19 tests had to forfeit the first round of the postseason.

But, after having less than 20 players on last year’s roster second head coach Darius Matthews will suit up over 50 players.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.