Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ponchatoula man arrested for felony charge of obscenity after attempted attack

Tyrone Davis Jr., 27, of Ponchatoula was arrested for one count of felony obscenity.
Tyrone Davis Jr., 27, of Ponchatoula was arrested for one count of felony obscenity.(Ponchatoula PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man is behind bars after exposing himself in public, said Chief Bry Layrisson.

Tyrone Davis Jr., 27, was arrested around 10:45 a.m. and was charged with one count of obscenity, a felony, Layrisson said. Davis also had previous warrants for 15 counts of failure to appear in city court, police say.

A victim reported to police yesterday that Davis charged at her while indecently exposed when she was exiting a storage area outside at her workplace. The victim also told police that she ran from Davis and a manager at the business chased him off.

Layrisson said that while officers attempted to place Davis in custody yesterday, he fled. Police were able to track his whereabouts and he was detained this morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say David Williams, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on Thursday, June 10,...
Police arrest two teens in connection to Memorial Day triple shooting
A body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Authorities identify body found under bridge as missing Zachary man
A witness recorded a man's encounter with the Baton Rouge Police Department involving a struggle.
Video shared online appears to show BRPD officer punching man during arrest
Gonzales teen killed in dirt bike crash on LA 22
The Denham Springs Police Department is cracking down on drunk driving thanks to a new grant.
FOUND: Missing 17-year-old may be near Downtown Baton Rouge

Latest News

Many pets are being illegally dropped off at an animal shelter in Denham Springs
Many pets are being illegally dropped off at an animal shelter in Denham Springs
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River
Rolling down the Red River
Louisiana lawmakers approve largest increase in transportation spending in more than 30 years
Louisiana lawmakers approve largest increase in transportation spending in more than 30 years