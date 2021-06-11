Ask the Expert
Chances increase for storm formation in the Gulf of Mexico this week

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tropical disturbance currently located in the far southern Gulf and Bay of Campeche is being monitored for tropical development over the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center now says there is a medium chance a depression or storm forms over the next 5 days. These percentages for development are likely to increase as we move into the new work week. Almost all models are in agreement that some type of tropical formation is likely to occur by the end of this week.

As is usually the case with weaker storms early in the season, our big concern will be the heavy rainfall associated with the tropical moisture. Many times these June storms are one-sided with the worst of the weather far removed from the center.

Until we actually get that center formation, the track or potential impacts for our area remains a huge question mark. Make sure you stay tuned to the latest forecast over the coming days and if we were to see any impacts from this system, it wouldn’t be until the end of next week into next weekend.

