Tony Spell cited for shooting alligator behind church

Alligator
Alligator(Pexels/Generic graphic)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pastor Tony Spell from Life Tabernacle Church in Central has been cited for alligator hunting violations back on June 5, 2021.

According to a release from Louisiana Wild Life and Fisheries, agents received information about Spell posting photos to social media about an alligator he had shot behind his church.

Agents responded to the scene where they found the pastor in possession of a 6-foot alligator.

Alligator hunting season does not open until September 1.

Killing an alligator during a closed season and without a tag brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.

Spell also faces civil restitution totaling $375.80 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator according to agents.

