SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Donaldsonville Tigers

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continues to roll on through these hot summer months previewing the high school football teams with a trip across the Sunshine Bridge into Donaldsonville, where Brian Richardson is entering his sixth year as the Tigers’ head coach.

The Tigers lost star running back Rae’land Johnson from last year’s team but seem to have no lack of offensive talent and firepower for the 2021 season, which was fully on display during Donaldsonville’s spring game against Livonia.

His name is Robert Kent but the Tigers call him Robert “Clark” Kent because the junior running back seems to step out of the phone booth and become Superman on long touchdown runs.

Kent will be complimented by power back Randell Oatis, a freight train who won’t avoid contact.

Veteran Treveyon Brown returns for his senior year at quarterback. Brown has been seeing action of some kind since his eighth grade year and is ready to finish with a flurry.

There are 14 seniors total, which is a big number for a squad envisioning big things this year.

