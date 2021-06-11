Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Pulitzer Prizes to be announced after delay caused by virus

Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.
Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced Friday, recognizing the best work in a year in which people isolated themselves because of a deadly pandemic and took to the streets over racial injustice.

There have been few years in journalism like 2020, when nearly everything that happened was touched by COVID-19.

The announcement of the prizes itself was originally scheduled for April 19 but the Pulitzer Prize Board postponed it until June to give its 18 members a chance to debate the entries in person, instead of remotely.

Winners will be announced during a livestream that begins at 1 p.m.

This is the second such ceremony to be pushed back amid the pandemic. Last year’s announcement was pushed back two weeks to give board members busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the United States.

The awards luncheon traditionally held at Columbia University in May also is postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say David Williams, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on Thursday, June 10,...
Police arrest two teens in connection to Memorial Day triple shooting
A body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Authorities identify body found under bridge as missing Zachary man
Gonzales teen killed in dirt bike crash on LA 22
A witness recorded a man's encounter with the Baton Rouge Police Department involving a struggle.
Video shared online appears to show BRPD officer punching man during arrest
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy lawyers uncover ‘Operation Never Free Again;’ pre-trial release requested

Latest News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1 billion vaccine doses for world
Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two guests on cruise test positive for coronavirus
Federal unemployment benefits may end soon
Federal unemployment benefits may end soon in Louisiana
Three people, including the shooting, died Thursday in a shooting at a south Florida Publix.
3 dead in Florida Publix shooting
Officials cracking down on illegal ATV riding
Central Police warning drivers about illegal ATV, golf cart use