Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Louisiana’s free fishing weekend kicks off June 12th

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s that time of the year.

“I like to say that the outdoors provides a space that a lot of people don’t get day to day. It’s a venue you’re not in every day,” said Wildlife and Fisheries’ Gabe Giffin.

Louisiana’s annual free fishing weekend.

“There are a few reasons behind it,” he said. “It gives anyone an opportunity to get out and go fishing this weekend with one less thing to think about. You don’t need your licenses.”

Another reason behind the event?

“This weekend’s kind of a little bit of a grace period for people out there who maybe didn’t realize that June 1st is actually when you need to go ahead and renew your fishing license for the following year.”

Taking place June 12th and 13th, Giffin says they’re encouraging participants to bring their children - hoping to reel a new generation of anglers.

“Everyone has to have their first time fishing, you can be that parent or guardian out there,” he said. “Like I said earlier, with one less thing to worry about this weekend, take a young person fishing, who knows what you might unleash down there, little livelihood later on.”

And although you don’t need your license this weekend, all other regulations will be enforced.

“The main thing we’re looking for is just to make sure that people are fishing in an ethical, responsible manner,” he said. You do not need your fishing license, but you still have to check in with the length and size and the amount of fishes that you can keep for that species.”

To purchase a fishing license, you can head over to wlf.louisiana.gov

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say David Williams, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on Thursday, June 10,...
Police arrest two teens in connection to Memorial Day triple shooting
A body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Authorities identify body found under bridge as missing Zachary man
Gonzales teen killed in dirt bike crash on LA 22
A witness recorded a man's encounter with the Baton Rouge Police Department involving a struggle.
Video shared online appears to show BRPD officer punching man during arrest
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy lawyers uncover ‘Operation Never Free Again;’ pre-trial release requested

Latest News

Jaquan Rose
Missing 17-year-old may be near Downtown Baton Rouge
HUD awards $7.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds for emergency housing vouchers in Louisiana
Louisiana's free fishing weekend kicks off June 12th.
Louisiana's free fishing weekend kicks off June 12th
Louisiana could end federal unemployment soon
Louisiana could end federal unemployment soon