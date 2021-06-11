Ask the Expert
La. lawmaker seeks charges after gun threat by fellow legislator

Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, opposed revenue bills in the House during the special session.
Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, opposed revenue bills in the House during the special session.(Source: WAFB)
By Allison Childers and Kevin Foster
Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A threat of gun violence in Louisiana’s capitol building is under investigation.

Rep. Alan Seabaugh (R-Shreveport) confirmed filing a complaint against fellow lawmaker, Rep. Malinda White (D-Bogalusa), who allegedly threatened to retrieve a gun as the two argued over the wording of a domestic violence bill on the House floor Wednesday, June 9.

Seabaugh also says White grabbed him by the arm and threatened him. He’s now calling for White to be charged for her actions.

“It’s pretty clear that she’s guilty of simple battery, simple assault and guilty of threatening a public official. That’s me knowing what happened and knowing what the law is,” Seabaugh said.

Seabaugh reported his complaint to the Sergeant at Arms the same day the incident happened. The two have seen each other at the capitol since the incident, but Seabaugh says they haven’t spoken.

“Twice she came up and tried to talk, and I wasn’t interested in talking,” he said. “She threatened to shoot me. I’m not really interested in hugging.”

With a criminal complaint now on the table, Louisiana State Police have been tasked with collecting evidence of the incident. Once finished, that evidence will be turned over to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. Moore will ultimately be responsible for deciding if White will face charges.

Seabaugh is calling on Moore to follow through with the simple battery charge.

“I only hope they do the right thing,” said Seabaugh.

White was first to talk to reporters about the incident saying the argument “triggered” her “because he said I didn’t know a damn thing about it and I’ve suffered it.”

The legislation being discussed was HB 159, which would have expanded the definition of domestic abuse to include coercion and control.

White decided on Thursday, June 10, to remove the bill from consideration, at which time she apologized for disappointing survivors of abuse and vowed to try again next year to get the bill passed.

She added she removed the bill from consideration for “the best interest of the legislative body” after the drama that took place on the House floor.

WAFB reached out to the district attorney. As of Friday he has not been briefed or received the results of the investigation. No officials charges have been filed.

