Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis gets basketball court named after him

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former U-High and LSU basketball star Glen “Big Baby” Davis received a huge honor on Thursday, June 10.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana awarded a new outdoor basketball court, a Nancy Lieberman Charities Dream Court, to honor Davis in Baton Rouge.

The court is located at the Boys & Girls Club at University Terrace on Alaska Street near LSU.

Davis’s former LSU and 2006 Final Four teammates, Tyrus Thomas and Garrett Temple, as well as Liebermann, were on hand for the dedication.

