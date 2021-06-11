Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Federal unemployment benefits may end soon in Louisiana

Federal unemployment benefits may end soon
Federal unemployment benefits may end soon
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits may be ending sooner than anticipated.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday that the state might opt out of the enhanced benefits at the end of July instead of the U.S. Congress’s deadline of Sept. 6.

At the same time, lawmakers passed a bill to raise the state’s weekly benefits by $28 per week.

Critics say that the extra federal money is dissuading workers from returning to the workforce, despite jobs being available.

Some states have already opted out and Edwards said that he plans to make a decision soon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say David Williams, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on Thursday, June 10,...
Police arrest two teens in connection to Memorial Day triple shooting
A body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Authorities identify body found under bridge as missing Zachary man
Gonzales teen killed in dirt bike crash on LA 22
A witness recorded a man's encounter with the Baton Rouge Police Department involving a struggle.
Video shared online appears to show BRPD officer punching man during arrest
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy lawyers uncover ‘Operation Never Free Again;’ pre-trial release requested

Latest News

Officials cracking down on illegal ATV riding
Central Police warning drivers about illegal ATV, golf cart use
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - This Nov. 7, 2012 file photo shows a medical marijuana...
Gov. Edwards says he’s ‘interested’ in signing bill to decriminalize possessing small amounts of marijuana
Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his closing remarks after the end of the 2021 Louisiana...
Gov. Edwards holds news conference following end of 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session
A witness recorded a man's encounter with the Baton Rouge Police Department involving a struggle.
Video shared online appears to show BRPD officer punching man during arrest