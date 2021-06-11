Federal unemployment benefits may end soon in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits may be ending sooner than anticipated.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday that the state might opt out of the enhanced benefits at the end of July instead of the U.S. Congress’s deadline of Sept. 6.

At the same time, lawmakers passed a bill to raise the state’s weekly benefits by $28 per week.

Critics say that the extra federal money is dissuading workers from returning to the workforce, despite jobs being available.

Some states have already opted out and Edwards said that he plans to make a decision soon.

