Family members of Alton Sterling accepted $4.5M settlement, according to court documents

FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, a man gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S...
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, a man gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was shot by police one year earlier, in Baton Rouge, La. On Sept. 23 2020, Howie Lake II was dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit. Lake used a stun gun on Sterling while Blane Salamoni tackled him. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family members of Alton Sterling have accepted an offer from the City of Baton Rouge in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to court documents.

According to sources, the Sterling family accepted $4.5 million dollars in a settlement, putting an end to a lengthy legal battle.

Sterling was killed by a BRPD officer in 2016.

