Family members of Alton Sterling accepted $4.5M settlement, according to court documents
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family members of Alton Sterling have accepted an offer from the City of Baton Rouge in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to court documents.
According to sources, the Sterling family accepted $4.5 million dollars in a settlement, putting an end to a lengthy legal battle.
Sterling was killed by a BRPD officer in 2016.
