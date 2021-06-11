Family members of Alton Sterling accepted $4.5M settlement, according to court documents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family members of Alton Sterling have accepted an offer from the City of Baton Rouge in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to court documents.

According to sources, the Sterling family accepted $4.5 million dollars in a settlement, putting an end to a lengthy legal battle.

Sterling was killed by a BRPD officer in 2016.

