Central Police warning drivers about illegal ATV, golf cart use

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Central Police issued a warning to their residents after they received several complaints about kids and adults illegally driving ATV’s on public roads.

According to Chief Roger Corcoran, it’s becoming too dangerous and too common of a scene.

“It’s against the law, against state law,” said Chief Corcoran.

In Louisiana, all off-road vehicles must be registered with the state, with the exception of farm-only equipment, and ATVs and ROVs remain illegal on public roads and highways.

“We have people coming into our neighborhood, heads down on their telephones, and it just takes a second for something to go wrong,” said Deborah Thornhill.

Chief Corcoran said one of the issues is that a lot of people are driving them at times where people can’t see them.

“A lot of people will ride them at night, and it can’t be seen. Nobody wants to hit someone and hurt them,” said Corcoran.

You could also face serious charges if you’re caught. If police finds you driving one while intoxicated, you could get charged with a DUI. If the police catch your kid driving one, you as a parent can get a ticket.

“Parents can be ticketed. They can be ticketed for allowing them to drive them on the roadway, because it is state law,” said Corcoran.

Their hope is that people will put an end to this before someone else gets hurt.

“These roadways, they’re dangerous, people don’t pay attention because they’re talking on cell phones, they’re paying attention on the cell phone, and we just don’t want them to get hurt,” said Corcoran.

