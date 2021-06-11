Ask the Expert
Arrest made in North Harrells Ferry Road shooting

By WAFB Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police department has made an arrest in a shooting on North Harrells Ferry Road.

According to authorities they have arrested Kevin Allen 53, on Friday June 11.

Kevin Allen, 53.
Kevin Allen, 53.(BRPD)

Allen got into a verbal argument with the victim over a parking spot and shot the victim in the head.

Allen has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second degree murder.

