Arrest made after arson on Mohican Crossover

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has announced an arrest in an arson case on Mohican Crossover.

According to authorities Milton Maloid has been arrested for intentionally starting a fire at an apartment complex. The fire to the complex caused $25,000 in damage.

The complex had 25 occupants in the building at the time of the fire.

Maloid is being charged with aggravated arson and criminal damage to property.

