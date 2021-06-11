Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

7-Eleven to celebrate 94th birthday throughout all of July

7-Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention...
7-Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing.(PRNewswire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (Gray News) - Everyone knows that celebrating your birthday month is more fun than just honoring the day, and that’s exactly what 7-Eleven plans to do this year.

The iconic brand plans to party throughout July to mark its 94th birthday and insists on giving gifts rather than receiving them.

Starting July 1, 7-Eleven will offer one free small Slurpee for all 7Rewards members and is redeemable the entire month.

“7‑Eleven’s birthday falls in the middle of Brainfreeze SZN,” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Or as some people call it, summer. Regardless, it’s a perfect time for a freezing cold drink and we like to celebrate it with Slurpee drinks, our favorite 7‑Eleven memories, experiences and a month-long party.”

Additionally, the company plans to provide 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States.

“While we’re celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families,” said Jarratt. “We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble. Our commitment to provide 1 million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year.”

7-Eleven is offering other deals to unwrap as part of its birthday promotions. All roller grill items, like hotdogs, taquitos and cheeseburger bites, are just $1 or get a whole pizza for $5.

7Rewards loyalty app members can also snag a birthday cake donut for 50 cents at participating stores July 11.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say David Williams, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on Thursday, June 10,...
Police arrest two teens in connection to Memorial Day triple shooting
A body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Authorities identify body found under bridge as missing Zachary man
A witness recorded a man's encounter with the Baton Rouge Police Department involving a struggle.
Video shared online appears to show BRPD officer punching man during arrest
Gonzales teen killed in dirt bike crash on LA 22
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy lawyers uncover ‘Operation Never Free Again;’ pre-trial release requested

Latest News

Emergent is one of several contractors for J&J that produces its one-shot vaccine in bulk.
Some J&J vaccine doses can be used, but many must be tossed
As some doses approach expiration, the FDA extends the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson...
FDA extends shelf life for J&J vaccine
Health care workers provide vaccinations at a coronavirus drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10,...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response town hall; vaccine surplus grows as expiration dates loom
Bills signed by Gov. Edwards