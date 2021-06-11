Ask the Expert
23-year-old man fatally shot on North Foster

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot on North Foster Drive Thursday, June 10, according to Baton Rouge police.

Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of Darrian Carter that occurred at 2534 North Foster Dr around 11:16 p.m.

Carter was shot while sitting in his vehicle and died at the scene.

The motive and shooter are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

