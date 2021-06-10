Ask the Expert
Video shared online appears to show BRPD officer punching man during arrest

A witness recorded a man's encounter with the Baton Rouge Police Department involving a struggle.
A witness recorded a man's encounter with the Baton Rouge Police Department involving a struggle.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police officer is now on restrictive duty after a video surfaced showing him punching a man while making an arrest.

Police were called to the RaceTrac on 8008 Airline Highway around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to respond to a reported disturbance where an individual “appeared to be hostile.”

As of Thursday evening, video of the arrest had been viewed more than 6,000 times. Some people who watched the video on Facebook commented questioning the officer’s use of force.

The cell phone video shows three officers working to make the arrest. One officer appears to be slamming the man on the hood of a patrol car then later punching him in the head.

A BRPD spokesperson says throughout their investigation, the man became hostile towards police, and that’s when a struggle ensued. The cell phone video shows the man in custody attempt to swing his fist at officers multiple times and resist arrest.

A man who witnessed the incident told WAFB’s Lester Duhe’, “The guy was bothering people that were coming in and out of the store. The officer simply was trying to arrest him, then he swung at the officer, that’s when he tased him. He somehow got the taser off of him and charged at the officer, from there, the tussle began.”

The individual seen in the video was arrested. There’s no word on what he was charged with at this time. His name has not been released.

Baton Rouge Police Internal Affairs was made aware of the situation. A spokesperson with Baton Rouge Police tells WAFB, the officer involved has been placed on restrictive duty. BRPD has not released the name of the officer.

This is a developing story. WAFB will have more on 9News at 10.

