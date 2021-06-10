Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Video: Posing as food deliverer, man takes package from porch, leaves meal

By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Watching a doorbell cam video from Tuesday, David Hayes feels angry and violated.

“This is my house, my property, my item, not his. He has no right to come here,” Hayes said.

Zoomed and in slow motion, a man is seen with a DoorDash bag dropping off a Panera Bread order and simultaneously stealing the Amazon package off his front porch.

The thief then walks away like nothing happened.

Hayes said he knew something was up “when I got to my front door and saw a bread company delivery and no Amazon package.”

The catch is that Hayes said he never ordered anything from Panera Bread and couldn’t believe what he was witnessing on the surveillance camera.

He believes the thief was so smooth with his tactic as if he’d done something like this before.

“I cross-referenced the order number with the local Panera, and they indicated that it was their order and that an order had gone missing that day, so it made sense that somebody came, took that order and then used it as a decoy to deliver it to a house that never ordered such an item,” Hayes said.

When he couldn’t get answers from DoorDash, further investigation revealed that the food order wasn’t placed on the DoorDash app.

The company is still investigating to find out if the suspect even works for them.

“It’s not surprising with as desperate as folks are,” he said.

Hayes said he is adding to his home security system and warning others of the sneaky scheme.

“I hope he gets caught and others that plan on doing it may change their minds,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Police say David Williams, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on Thursday, June 10,...
Police arrest two teens in connection to Memorial Day triple shooting
A body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Body found floating under bridge in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
Rep. Alan Seabaugh (R-Shreveport) and Rep Malinda White (D-Bogalusa)
Louisiana lawmaker accused of threatening fellow legislator with gun violence
Cpl. Casey Hart with the Baton Rouge Police Department, who also served in the US Army (right),...
BRPD corporal dies after overseas deployment

Latest News

A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Heavy law enforcement presence at Fla. Publix
French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a visit to a small French town on...
French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron
(Source: WAFB)
Livingston Schools to Offer Elementary Virtual Program for 2021-2022 School Year
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US officials extend expiration dates on J&J vaccine doses
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to U.S....
Biden, Johnson strike convivial tone in 1st meeting