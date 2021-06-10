SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Zachary Broncos

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Friday Nite has been around for 31 years and Sportsline Summer Camp is well into season No. 22, covering every team in the viewing area from A to Z and none has been more successful in recent memory than Zachary.

Those cool and comfortable spring days in south Louisiana are now over. The Zachary Broncos are working and sweating in the June heat, being pushed forward in 2021 by how their season ended in December.

“We got beat in the quarterfinals,” said head coach David Brewerton. “That’s the first time in the seven years I’ve been here that that’s taken place. Bad taste in all of our mouths - players, administrators, trainers, everybody. We don’t like that. Watching them during the offseason, you can tell that that chip on their shoulder is pretty big right now.”

But there is also the upbeat feeling of leaving much of 2020 behind.

“More excited to get back to some normalcy, you know. A regular season with fans in the stands. That’s one of the things I’m most excited about,” added Brewerton.

For Zachary, it starts behind center with 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior quarterback Eli Holstein. He was just recently offered by Ohio State, while offers from LSU and basically everyone else have rolled in as well. During 7-on-7 work on Wednesday, June 9, Holstein’s big arm was on display.

“Everybody on my team can really catch,” said Holstein. “Tyler Williams, Cameron Sinegal, Charles Robinson, Jordan Williams, Luke Wisham, Conner Wisham, the running back. Everybody can catch the ball. I got a lot of weapons, If they double Connor or Charles, I can throw to Cam or Tyler. I got options. Nobody can really guard us, I feel like.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Zachary is excited about returning seven starters.

“A lot of seniors that have been playing since their sophomore year,” said senior defensive back Carlton Johnson. “We have a lot of experience in our d-line. Our d-line is great - big, tall guys. Big, strong guys. The boys are real quick. We have some linebackers coming back. Our secondary, they’re coming back for another year. So, it’s going to be real special.”

