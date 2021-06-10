Ask the Expert
Please donate to Summer Food Drive

WAFB and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are asking for your donations.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the entire month of June, WAFB is teaming up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for a Summer Food Drive.

During the summer, kids are out of school and not having school lunches puts some families in a tight bind to provide the proper nutrition for children. In fact, one in five children in the area faces food insecurity.

Your donations will help feed families in 11 parishes.

CLICK HERE for more on how to donate.

