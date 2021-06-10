La. OMV warns drivers of phishing scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has issued a warning that some drivers have received text messages claiming to be from the OMV that have the potential to steal people’s personal information.

According to officials, the texts are from unfamiliar phone numbers and claim a sum of money can be collected by clicking the link. They recommend ignoring and deleting these types of text messages.

The Louisiana OMV said it does not ask people to provide personal data via text.

