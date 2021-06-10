Hot, humid weather continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trend toward drier weather will continue for the next few days, with rain chances running less than 20% through Saturday. Of course, the tradeoff this time of year is an increase in heat, with daily highs topping out near or a little above 90°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 10 (WAFB)

On top of that, heat index values could climb into the 100°-105° range at times for some WAFB neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 10 (WAFB)

Rain chances will rebound by Sunday as an upper-air disturbance moves into the region from the north. Look for a 50% chance of showers and t-storms, with highs still reaching the low 90s for much of our area before any rain develops.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 10 (WAFB)

A fairly typical summertime pattern is on tap for the early part of next week, with scattered mainly afternoon t-storms, and highs in the low 90s.

A weak cold front could approach the region from the north by midweek, but it remains to be seen if it makes it this far south and what, if any, impact it has on rain chances.

The extended forecast keeps scattered storms in the forecast through the remainder of our 10-day outlook, with some potential for an increase in rain chances by the end of our forecast period. Some of that will be tied into potential tropical moisture and development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Speaking of the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is no longer highlighting potential development in the SW Caribbean, with more focus now on the eastern Pacific side of Central America.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 10 (WAFB)

The outlook as of 1 a.m. Thursday shows a 40% chance of development in that region over the next 5 days. While we typically don’t pay a lot of attention to the Pacific side, some of that energy could eventually translate northward across Mexico and into the Bay of Campeche by early next week.

Some of our guidance still shows the potential for tropical development in the southern Gulf next week, so we will keep an eye on that area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 10 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.