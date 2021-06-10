Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards set to reflect on 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session

Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his closing remarks after the end of the 2021 Louisiana...
Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his closing remarks after the end of the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Thursday, June 10, about the 2021 Legislative Session shortly after it adjourns.

In accordance with Louisiana law, the session must end by 6 p.m.

Edwards is scheduled to speak about 30 minutes after sine die, which means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing.”

WAFB will stream his closing address online and in the WAFB News app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stovall (left) has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail as a...
Arrests, warrants issued BR triple murder case
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
A body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Body found floating under bridge in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says

Latest News

An abortion reversal bill is on its way to Gov. John Bel Edwards after Louisiana lawmakers...
Abortion reversal bill on its way to Gov. Edwards after La. lawmakers pass controversial measure
Flood of 2016 caused several flooding issues around I-12.
New bill focuses on I-12 median that caused major flooding in Livingston Parish in 2016
According to a petition, the Parish Attorney's Office went to a juvenile judge saying Thomas...
City launches legal fight against law professor who released video of officers strip-searching teen
Lawmaker accused of threatening fellow Louisiana legislator with gun violence
Lawmaker accused of threatening fellow Louisiana legislator with gun violence