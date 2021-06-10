Gonzales teen killed in dirt bike crash on LA 22

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a Gonzales teen is dead after the dirt bike he was riding crashed into an oncoming car.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 on LA 22 near Burnside in Ascension Parish.

Everett Scott, 19, of Gonzales, was traveling eastbound on LA 22 on a Honda CFR 250 dirt bike with no headlights when a Honda Accord began to make a left turn onto Hemingway Drive, according to police.

“Scott’s dirt bike then impacted the Honda Accord before traveling off of the roadway,” Trooper William Huggins said.

Emergency responders transported Scott to an area hospital where later died. Police say the driver of the Honda Accord was not injured in the crash.

Huggins said routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

