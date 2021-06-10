Ask the Expert
Former LSU, Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph, a Baton Rouge native, signs rookie deal with Cowboys

Former LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (No. 1)
Former LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (No. 1)(Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (WAFB) - Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, a Baton Rouge native who played prep football at Scotlandville and attended LSU before transferring to Kentucky, has signed a four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Joseph was the No. 44 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in 11 games with the Tigers before transferring and starting nine games for the Wildcats.

In 2020, he registered 25 tackles, a pass break up, four interceptions, and a tackle for loss for the Wildcats, with one interception returned for a touchdown.

In 2018 with the Tigers, he had 12 tackles and one pass break up before entering the transfer portal and sitting out the 2019 season.

