Deadline approaching to apply for EBR Virtual Academy

The EBR Virtual Academy will expand to serve grades K-12.(East Baton Rouge Parish School System)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will continue to learn face-to-face in the 2021-2022 school year. Other students will want to participate in a virtual environment through Virtual Academy.

The EBR Virtual Academy will expand to serve grades K-12. June 11 is the deadline to apply.

Click here to learn more information and how to enroll.

