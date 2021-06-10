Deadline approaching to apply for EBR Virtual Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will continue to learn face-to-face in the 2021-2022 school year. Other students will want to participate in a virtual environment through Virtual Academy.

The EBR Virtual Academy will expand to serve grades K-12. June 11 is the deadline to apply.

