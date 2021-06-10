CRIME STOPPERS searching for man accused of home invasion and battery
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge police department is currently searching for Robert Wilkerson Jr.
Wilkerson is wanted for aggravated second degree battery, home invasion, and battery of a dating partner dangerous weapon.
If you have any information on Wilkerson’s whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.
