BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge police department is currently searching for Robert Wilkerson Jr.

CRIME STOPPERS searching for man accused of home invasion and battery (BRPD)

Wilkerson is wanted for aggravated second degree battery, home invasion, and battery of a dating partner dangerous weapon.

If you have any information on Wilkerson’s whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

