CRIME STOPPERS searching for man accused of home invasion and battery

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge police department is currently searching for Robert Wilkerson Jr.

Wilkerson is wanted for aggravated second degree battery, home invasion, and battery of a dating partner dangerous weapon.

If you have any information on Wilkerson’s whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

