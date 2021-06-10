Ask the Expert
‘Bridging the gap’ event emphasizes importance of mental health resources

Months of isolation and social distancing can lead some to experience pandemic fatigue.(KEYC News Now)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are working to bring more mental health resources to the Baton Rouge area.

The Bridge Center For Hope held a “bridging the gap” event to bring attention to the importance of mental health awareness.

”We had a lot of phone calls coming in where people were asking about different resources and what we realized is that a lot of people are not aware of what we have here in our community already. So what we felt was best to do is to be able to bring all community partners together and be able to showcase all the resources we have already in East Baton Rouge Parish,” Charlotte Claiborne, with the Bridge Center For Hope, tells WAFB.

The Bridge Center For Hope and other organizations will host multiple events in the coming months to provide more opportunities for people to learn more about the resources and services offered in our community.  

You can CLICK HERE to learn about future events and more on The Bridge Center For Hope.

