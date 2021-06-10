Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge OMV reopening Thursday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles located in Baton Rouge on Independence Blvd. will reopen Thursday, June 10.

According to officials, the OMV location will be open for appointments only.

Customers who had appointments scheduled during the temporary closure on June 8 and June 9 must reschedule online at www.expresslane.org.

All appointments after June 9 will be honored, even if the customer received a cancelation notification.

Deadline approaching to apply for EBR Virtual Academy
