Ascension Parish flood mitigations are being constructed for New River Bayou

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - New flood mitigation measures are being developed in parts of Ascension Parish that will hopefully prevent flooding in the future.

Ascension Parish officials say they can’t wait any longer, on Nash Road, this is just one of many small projects that is going to make a big difference for folks who had tons of flooding within the past couple of weeks.

Those living around Bluff and Ridge Road saw it all when it came to flooding, “Had we had this under control back in the beginning of May or late April, we wouldn’t be here talking about this right now,” says one man who lives off Shadow Ridge Lane. “

I just felt it was a matter of time until we flood again,” says one homeowner off Bluff Road. " Just praying for the rain to stop is not a valuable solution,” says one female who lives near Bluff Swamp.

Some are still waiting for the water to go down around their homes.

It’s why Ascension Parish officials are looking at fixing the issues surrounding New River Bayou.

New Flood mitigations are being constructed for New River Bayou (WAFB)

“So, we are just taking a proactive stand on our weir system works here, and what we are going to do is we are going to go ahead and install 42 inches pipes with gate valves. What that allows us to do is it allows us to regulate the surface elevations of north and west of the weir being New River, Goudine and the three branches of Goudine,” says Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.

Cointment says this is one of the waterways they are able to control more unlike Bayou Manchac, controlling the amount of water capacity along New River Bayou, it will help those along Bluff and Ridge Road.

“Obviously, with the conjunctions of the Hwy 74 project that water is diverted into the New River, what this allows us to do is to pulldown New River to accept that added capacity, that added volume. So, we are able to establish capacity beforehand and able to take that volume from that basin giving us another option,” says Cointment.

Now of course even with all of this new flood mitigation construction, the parish is still considering a moratorium. The meeting will take place next Thursday.

